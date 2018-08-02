Commscope (COMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Commscope updated its Q3 guidance to $0.63-0.68 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

COMM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. Commscope has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

In related news, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,418 shares of company stock valued at $919,187 over the last ninety days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

