Commscope (COMM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Commscope opened at $31.88 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Commscope has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Granow acquired 1,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $42,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk acquired 1,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,418 shares of company stock valued at $919,187. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 96.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,495,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,576,000 after buying an additional 4,172,171 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 45.8% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 7,738,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,291,000 after buying an additional 2,431,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $42,916,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 152.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 1,056,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $24,084,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

