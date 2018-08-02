Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 175.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $164.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $167.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

