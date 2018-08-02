Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.86 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Financial Institutions opened at $31.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $512.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

