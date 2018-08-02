Comerica Bank Has $24.61 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 110.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and opened at $250.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.53 and a fifty-two week high of $252.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

