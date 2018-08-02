Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In related news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

