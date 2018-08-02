Colfax Corp (CFX) Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,698,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,706 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $52,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 804,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,274,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $37,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

In other news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax opened at $31.63 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.75 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

