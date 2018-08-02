Coinonat Price Tops $0.0030 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Coinonat has a market cap of $25,557.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinonat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Coinonat has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinonat alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013264 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005273 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat Coin Profile

Coinonat (CRYPTO:CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official website is www.coinonat.org . Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinonat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinonat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.