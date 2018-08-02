Coherent (COHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $216.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $242.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.50.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.58. 738,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97. Coherent has a 12 month low of $145.66 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.31 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coherent by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Coherent by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.