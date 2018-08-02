Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $2.60 Million Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in SCANA in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in SCANA in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SCANA by 29.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SCANA by 993.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SCANA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,229,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

SCANA opened at $40.28 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

SCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

