Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $2.49 Million in Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stock

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.