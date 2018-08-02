Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys New Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Clorox makes up approximately 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $1,236,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.84.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

