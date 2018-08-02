Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.18. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.70). Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

