CoBiz Financial (COBZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ: COBZ) recently:

8/1/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “

7/30/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $13.75 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.50 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “

7/2/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill.

6/20/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/19/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

COBZ opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $928.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial Inc has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48.

Get CoBiz Financial Inc alerts:

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. equities analysts anticipate that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.