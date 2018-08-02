CoBiz Financial (COBZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ: COBZ) recently:
- 8/1/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “
- 7/30/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $13.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 7/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/27/2018 – CoBiz Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill.
- 6/20/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/19/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/12/2018 – CoBiz Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
COBZ opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $928.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial Inc has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48.
CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. equities analysts anticipate that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.
