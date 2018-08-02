CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

CNO stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.