CNO Financial Group (CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group traded up $2.01, hitting $22.33, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 180,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,499. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.