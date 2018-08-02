Clorox (CLX) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) shares rose 6.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $143.66 and last traded at $142.44. Approximately 3,828,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 1,302,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.16.

The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.72 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $73,819,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Clorox by 107.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Clorox by 1,202.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 200,856 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 311.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 79,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

