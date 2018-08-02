CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Position Raised by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,002,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A comprises approximately 1.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned 0.06% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A traded down $0.01, hitting $10.52, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,951. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.96. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

