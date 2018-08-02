Clean Harbors (CLH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,955,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,102,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,852 shares of company stock worth $5,852,538 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.