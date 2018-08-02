Clarus (CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.10

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 110286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clarus by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 53.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

