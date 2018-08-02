Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Civista Bancshares traded up $0.03, hitting $24.59, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 22.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

