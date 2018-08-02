City Holding (CHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $77.00 target price on shares of City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $71,693.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $386,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of City by 79.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,074. City has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.89%. research analysts expect that City will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

