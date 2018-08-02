Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $723.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.03 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $690.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $103.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems traded down $0.14, reaching $109.83, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,424. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,955.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,696 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

