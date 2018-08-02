Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $7.77 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 135,833 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

