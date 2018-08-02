Citigroup Trims Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Target Price to $68.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of CL opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

