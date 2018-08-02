Citigroup Raises Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Price Target to $3.50

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy opened at $4.45 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 111,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

