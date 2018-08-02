Citigroup Increases Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Price Target to $35.50

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

AM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Antero Midstream Partners opened at $32.65 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

