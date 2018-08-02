Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 100,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,608. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

