CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.63 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $296.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.70 million and the highest is $301.40 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $159.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIRCOR International traded up $0.45, hitting $44.14, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.87. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $56.37.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply