CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $296.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.70 million and the highest is $301.40 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $159.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIRCOR International traded up $0.45, hitting $44.14, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.87. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $56.37.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

