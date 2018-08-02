Cimpress’ (CMPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain a Hold on CMPR on the back of uninspiring F4Q18 results, with lower revenues, higher EBITDA/FCF and expectations for slower growth going forward. Similar to F3Q18, growth in core Vistaprint and U&P segments were slightly weaker than expected, and mgt’s commentary suggests this trend is likely to persist. Mgt has reset growth expectations for these two segments to high single digit/low double digits, respectively, with greater focus on profits/ ROIC. We are moving our PT to $155 from $144 as we shift to year-end and view ~13x FY19 EBITDA and ~27x FCF asfairly valued. Results vs. estimates. Revenue was $631M, up 12% on a reported basis and 11% FXN, vs. our $642M. The top line miss was in large part due to Vistaprint (VBU) and Upload & Print (U&P) under performance.””

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Aegis reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $139.85. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.16.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Cimpress had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $636.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $107,468.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katryn Blake sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $648,860.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,721 shares of company stock worth $2,063,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

