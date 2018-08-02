CIGNA (CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. CIGNA updated its FY18 guidance to $13.60-13.90 EPS.

Shares of CIGNA traded up $6.28, hitting $189.21, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 277,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,849. CIGNA has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CIGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

