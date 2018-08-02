Church & Dwight (CHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.25

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 71300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,006,310.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.