Church & Dwight (CHD) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of exceed $4116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.21.

Shares of CHD opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski bought 600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $28,494. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $449,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $4,441,149. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

