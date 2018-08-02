ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies opened at $14.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $616.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

