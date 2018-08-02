China Life Insurance (LFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

News articles about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6858493210363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.49 to $13.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of China Life Insurance opened at $12.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

