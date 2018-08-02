Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 31.97% and a negative net margin of 1,736.95%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,877. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $5.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.
