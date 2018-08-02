Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Announces $0.45 Special Dividend

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) announced a special dividend on Monday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt opened at $10.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.26.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 146.47%. equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
