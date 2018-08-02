Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Announces $0.45 Special Dividend

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) announced a special dividend on Monday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt opened at $10.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 146.47%. equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

