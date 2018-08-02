Cheniere Energy (LNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $234,060.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060 in the last three months.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

