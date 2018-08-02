Chegg (CHGG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chegg earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8380614371924 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

CHGG opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.22, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.43. Chegg has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $29.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $112,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,778 shares in the company, valued at $13,228,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,621,627.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,612 shares of company stock worth $26,510,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

