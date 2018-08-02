Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Cheesecake Factory opened at $49.06 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 6,229 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $331,818.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,954 shares of company stock worth $1,331,784. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

