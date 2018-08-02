Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 1,794,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,004. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,784. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

