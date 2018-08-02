Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Buys 36 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £129.60 ($170.28).

Shares of CAY remained flat at $GBX 378 ($4.97) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 434 ($5.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

