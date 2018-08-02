Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $90,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,627 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,022,000 after acquiring an additional 804,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,373,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,261,000 after acquiring an additional 521,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,568,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,225,000 after acquiring an additional 239,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Garfield sold 37,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $2,128,183.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $25,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629,185 shares of company stock valued at $93,091,682. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

