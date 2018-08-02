Champion Industries (CHMP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Champion Industries opened at $14.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Champion Industries has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Champion Industries Company Profile

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It is involved in the printing of business cards, letterheads, and envelopes, as well as one, two, or three color brochures; and forms printing, including roll-to-roll computer forms, checks, invoices, and purchase orders, as well as forms in single-part, multi-part, continuous, and snap-out formats.

