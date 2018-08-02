Cfra Reiterates “CHF 55” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

Cfra set a CHF 55 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. Societe Generale set a CHF 37 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 55.97.

Lafargeholcim stock opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

