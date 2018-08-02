Cfra Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Basf (BAS)

Cfra set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.42 ($114.61).

ETR:BAS opened at €82.54 ($97.11) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

