CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 9,351 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,085,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,764,000 after purchasing an additional 829,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.4% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,967,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of ON Semiconductor opened at $22.26 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 25.12%. equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,646 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

