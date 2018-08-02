CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Stock

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.6458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

