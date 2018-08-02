Century Aluminum (CENX) Given a $22.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CENX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum traded up $0.35, reaching $13.32, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 126,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,312. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.79. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $250,381.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 497.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 154.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.