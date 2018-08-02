Century Aluminum (CENX) Given a $22.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CENX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Century Aluminum traded up $0.35, reaching $13.32, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 126,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,312. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.79. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $250,381.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 497.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 154.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
