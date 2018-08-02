Centrica’s (CNA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centrica to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165.42 ($2.17).

Centrica traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03), hitting GBX 141.80 ($1.86), on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 23,912,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($2.90).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,972.06 ($2,591.07). Also, insider Mark Hanafin sold 89,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02), for a total value of £137,622.10 ($180,820.00). Insiders have bought a total of 4,221 shares of company stock worth $637,977 over the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

